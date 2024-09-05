Generative AI is evolving every week, but the adoption is happening at a slower rate: SymphonyAI's Romesh Wadhwani

The Silicon Valley tech billionaire on the current hype around GenAI, partnering with Nvidia, threats from artificial intelligence, and the need for regulating it
It's an exciting time to be in AI (artificial intelligence), says Romesh Wadhwani, who has seen five generations of AI. The previous cycles were limited in capabilities. They were less flexible and agile, and the barriers to adoption at scale were high. On the contrary, generative AI is far more powerful and universal in terms of its applications, explains the 77-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist. GenAI is rapidly evolving. “Our yearly disruptive technology review has turned weekly now. It is impossible to keep up with fast-moving technology. But we do the best we can,” says Wadhwani, chairman and founder of investment firm SAIGroup and its portfolio of three enterprise AI software technology companies. Before GenAI kicked in, Wadhwani in 2017 launched SymphonyAI, which helps firms like Marks & Spencer enhance efficiency of store operations, enables retailers predict demand, and assists financial companies in detecting fraud. The Palo Alto-headquartered company is now preparing to go public in the second half of 2025, as it reached $500 million in revenue run rate last year and achieved profitability after growing revenue at a rate of about 25 percent. SymphonyAI has a market cap of $4 billion with $310 million in annual revenue. In July, L&T Technology Services announced a partnership with SymphonyAI to bring AI operations to enterprises worldwide. The solutions are delivered to the customers through predictive and generative AI-based IT services and enterprise service management platforms to enhance productivity and simplify work. Overall, “the group now has revenue of $800 million. We're approaching $1 billion in revenue just seven years into our startup”, Wadhwani tells Forbes India in a virtual interaction. SAIGroup has expanded its business and launched two more AI companies—ConcertAI in 2018 focussed on biotech, and generative AI-native health company RhythmX AI in 2023 with a $50 million investment. In 2022, ConcertAI gained $150 million in venture capital at a $1.9 billion valuation and raised a total of $600 million. It recently announced a collaboration with Nvidia to develop new clinical simulations that inform future AI products for clinical trials. “We partner with the likes of Microsoft and Nvidia, but we build our own intellectual property as well, and then we build applications on top of it,” adds Wadhwani. After obtaining a BTech degree from IIT-Bombay, Wadhwani moved to the US in August 1969 to pursue further studies and arrived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with $2.5. He got a master’s—followed by a PhD—in electrical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. During his PhD days, Wadhwani was clear about not working for any firm and starting his own company instead. Multiple rejections and failures later, the Silicon Valley technology leader is now worth $5 billion. A decade ago, he pledged to give away 80 percent of his wealth. Wadhwani and his brother Sunil founded the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Mumbai in 2018, committing over $30 million in support for social good.Also Read: What business leaders really think about Generative AI In a candid conversation, Wadhwani speaks about why the impact of AI will be everywhere in 10 years, the risk of AI being applied for bad outcome is high, the need for regulating it, and more. Edited excerpts: