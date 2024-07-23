Generative AI can boost productivity without replacing workers

The first large-scale study of a ChatGPT-like assistant in the workplace finds that it can benefit less experienced employees — and make customers happier
Since generative AI went mainstream a year ago, it has inspired an equal measure of hype and fear. Boosters of tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E predict that they will transform our economy, while skeptics worry about their potential to produce inaccurate or harmful results and ultimately replace workers. But until recently, no one had tested what really happens when companies unleash generative AI at scale in real workplaces.
This piece originally appeared in Stanford Business Insights from Stanford Graduate School of Business.