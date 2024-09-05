HyFun Foods: Meet the Indian company making fries for Burger King, KFC

The first generation builds and the second generation adds, the subsequent generation needs to diversify to multiply--Building on this principle, take a look at how the third gen of Karamchandanis built India's largest frozen potato products company
Ahmedabad, 2010 Haresh Karamchandani wore a smug smile. The third-generation entrepreneur, who joined the family business in 1999, was convinced that he had discovered the best way to slice a humble potato. “Higher the risk, higher the reward,” he told himself as he geared to take the boldest bet of his life and derive the most out of the ubiquitous vegetable. Towards the start of November, which marks the beginning of the potato season, the eldest in the third gen mustered the courage to discuss his ambitious plans with his family, which has been trading in potatoes since 1962. Back then, Asandas Karamchandani started trading in potatoes and onions from Mehsana, Gujarat. Over six decades later, in November 2020, his grandson was talking French. “Let’s make French fries,” he said flashing a broad grin.The proposal was not risky. It was hazardous. The young Karamchandani wanted his family to diversify from trading in potatoes to processing frozen potato products. Aware that the topic would be a hot potato, he did his homework, explained that the risk-reward math was heavily loaded in favour of the new venture, and dished out wedges of reasons to buttress his case. First, the potato trading business was always hedged with limitations. And the biggest one was its curtailed scale. For decades, the family failed to expand the trading business to a meaningful proportion and sizeable impact. Now, HyFun—the new entity for the processed frozen potato venture—was an opportunity to scale aggressively.