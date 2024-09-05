The Chinese EV company that made battery swapping work

Automotive company Nio's battery-swapping technology offers a viable alternative to charging stations
Range anxiety has been a significant barrier to electric vehicle (EV) adoption among consumers. For instance, if I were to drive a Tesla Model 3 from Paris to the famous Mont Saint-Michel, I would need to carefully plan my 360-kilometere route and charge the vehicle near Paris before heading east, as there are no other Tesla Supercharger stops along the way.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2024]