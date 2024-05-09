ICEs and EVs will coexist: Sudarshan Venu

The question was meant to check Sudarshan Venu’s skills in cornering. “In a polarised world of EVs (electric vehicles) versus ICE (internal combustion), which side would you lean towards?” I tried to nudge the automotive enthusiast to take a singular stance. The managing director of TVS Motor Company, however, displays his cornering skills. “I see both growing,” reckons Venu. “In fact, both have much headroom to grow,” he contends like a seasoned biker who understands that when it comes to turning, bikes don't work in the same way as other vehicles. “When on a bike, you need to learn to change direction instead of simply turning the steering wheel to point you in the right direction,” underlines automotive research firm JD Power. “This process is known as cornering,” the global consulting biggie explains the definition.