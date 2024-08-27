Family Business Special: How the next-gen is striking a balance between family and business

From Birla, Godrej, and Hero to Paramount, Quick Heal, HyFun, and Trident, the family businesses in India are undergoing a tectonic shift: From family-run to family-led. The change underlines just one message: From being a work-in-progress (WIP), businesses are now FIP (family-in-progress)
The third-generation entrepreneur tells us about the superpower of his family. Unity, resilience, trust, and transparency are unmistakable qualities that a family must possess if it has a generational outlook. “These too are superpowers, but our real superpower is the family,” says Dhruv Aggarwal, president (strategy) of Paramount Communications. The company was started by Aggarwal’s grandfather as a house wire brand in 1955. Close to seven decades later, Paramount Cables—the flagship brand of Paramount Communications—is one of the biggest cable makers in India.