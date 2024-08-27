Exide Industries Ltd: Always on trend

Kolkata-based company, the country's largest maker of lead acid batteries and power storage solutions, has kept pace with rapidly evolving technology and industry needs
In the years before Independence, Exide batteries were imported into India by Cesco, a British company. In 1947, the company ceased its operations, and was incorporated as Associated Battery Makers (Eastern) Limited (ABMEL), which took over Cesco’s manufacturing business. It set up its first manufacturing plant at Shamnagar near Calcutta (now Kolkata), on the banks of the Ganga, at a time when the automotive manufacturing industry was taking root in the country—right across the river from Shamnagar was Uttarpara, with Hindustan Motors’ Ambassador factory.