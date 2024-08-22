How the 146-year-old Crompton has managed to stay afloat

The company has seen a series of mergers, demergers, acquisitions and exits over its life of nearly a century and a half. Here's how the company that was founded in 1878 became a household name in the 21st century
When Colonel REB Crompton established Crompton in 1878, little did anyone imagine that the brand would survive for 146 years to become a household name in the 21st century.
It all began in 1947, when industrialist Karamchand Thapar of the Thapar Group—known for acquiring businesses the British couldn’t sustain during World War II—took over Crompton. The family-owned business succeeded in putting India on the global map with multiple acquisitions and quick expansion.