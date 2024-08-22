Liverpool house used for early Beatles gigs becomes holiday rental

The Casbah Coffee Club has been transformed into suites named after members of the Fab Four— though one is named for Pete Best rather than Ringo Starr, who became The Beatles' drummer in 1962
A Liverpool house famous for hosting some of The Beatles' first gigs in the basement has been given a new lease of life listed on Airbnb.
Mona Best, the party-loving mother of the band's original drummer Pete Best, opened the Casbah Coffee Club in the city's West Derby suburb in 1959, just before the group formed.