By Forbes India
Published: Apr 21, 2022 12:59:07 PM IST
Updated: Apr 21, 2022 01:11:15 PM IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram also known as Gandhi Ashram on April 21, 2022, in Ahmedabad, India. During his two-day visit to India, Boris Johnson is expecting to seal new collaborations on defence and green energy as he seeks to reduce the country's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and military equipment.
Image: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

