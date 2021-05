Urns containing ashes after final rites of people including those who died from Covid-19 await immersion at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to Covid-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data updated on May 08, 2021.