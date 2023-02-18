Photo of the day: Maha Shivratri

The head of Lord Shiva and his snake are seen at a artisan workshop, made as a decoration purpose on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Kolkata, India, on February 17, 2023. Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of the deity Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Shiva is regarded to perform his divine dance, called the Tandava.

Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images



