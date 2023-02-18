Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Maha Shivratri

Photo of the day: Maha Shivratri

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 18, 2023 11:40:11 AM IST

Photo of the day: Maha ShivratriThe head of Lord Shiva and his snake are seen at a artisan workshop, made as a decoration purpose on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Kolkata, India, on February 17, 2023. Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of the deity Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Shiva is regarded to perform his divine dance, called the Tandava.
Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Zontes GK350 review — Little pocket rocket is an all-rounder