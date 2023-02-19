Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: For Global Biodiversity Framework

Photo of the day: For Global Biodiversity Framework

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 19, 2023 10:00:14 AM IST
Updated: Feb 19, 2023 08:31:08 AM IST

Photo of the day: For Global Biodiversity FrameworkAmazon Indigenous leader Domingo Peas (R) present gifts to Britain's King Charles III during a reception in support of action on global biodiversity at Buckingham Palace on February 17, 2023 in London, England. The reception provided an opportunity to discuss the practical delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework. 
Image: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images


Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Maha Shivratri