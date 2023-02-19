Photo of the day: For Global Biodiversity Framework

Amazon Indigenous leader Domingo Peas (R) present gifts to Britain's King Charles III during a reception in support of action on global biodiversity at Buckingham Palace on February 17, 2023 in London, England. The reception provided an opportunity to discuss the practical delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Image: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images







