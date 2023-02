Zontes GK350 review — Little pocket rocket is an all-rounder

Zontes GK350's 348cc, single-cylinder engine puts out 39hp and 32Nm. It has a 17-litre fuel tank that can take you up to 400km on one fill. It handles well on busy city roads but if you have an adventure on your mind, it will hold well even at 95-100kph on highways. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we take you on a ride with the breezy commuter—Zontes GK350