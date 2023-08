Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob, and Muhammed Anas Yahiya of Team India pose for a photo after the Men's 4x400m Relay Heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 26, 2023. The relay team made history, finishing second with an Asian record time of 2:59:05, qualifying for the final.

Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images