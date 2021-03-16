  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Making humanoids

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 16, 2021 12:05:05 PM IST
Updated: Mar 16, 2021 12:11:44 PM IST

humanoid_rtxagcc2-bgAn employee works on a head of a humanoid robot developed by service robotics manufacturer Promobot at their new R&D lab in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 15, 2021.This new subdivision includes a 3D modeling center for humanoid robots, a polymer laboratory for developing hyper-realistic artificial skin. Vladivostok has a pretty strong robotics engineering school and the presence of Promobot will give impetus for a strong robotics cluster in the region.

 Image: Yuri Maltsev/ Reuters

