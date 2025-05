Commuters pass through a heavily waterlogged stretch of road at Sector 62 on May 2, 2025, in Noida, India. Intense rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR early Friday, affecting flight operations and disrupting traffic. Reports of waterlogging, uprooted trees, and power disruptions were received from several areas as the heavy downpour caught school students and office-goers off guard.

Image: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images