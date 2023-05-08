Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Manipur burns

By Forbes India
Published: May 8, 2023 11:54:44 AM IST
Updated: May 8, 2023 02:09:20 PM IST

Photo of the day: Manipur burnsPeople wait at a temporary shelter in a military camp, after being evacuated by the Indian army, as they flee ethnic violence that has hit the northeastern State of Manipur on May 7, 2023. Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said on May 7, 2023, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP


