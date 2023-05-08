Photo of the day: Manipur burns

People wait at a temporary shelter in a military camp, after being evacuated by the Indian army, as they flee ethnic violence that has hit the northeastern State of Manipur on May 7, 2023. Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said on May 7, 2023, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.



Image: Arun Sankar / AFP



