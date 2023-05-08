Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speech

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speech

In a lavish ceremony, Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were anointed King and Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. A high-profile concert celebration followed the regal ceremony

By Forbes India
Published: May 8, 2023 03:10:19 PM IST
Updated: May 8, 2023 04:36:44 PM IST

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Sebastien Bozon - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach along the Mall en route to their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London, England. 

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. Charles acceded to the throne in September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, who has just been crowned. 

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla after being crowned during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Also read: From Chocolate Chuck to royal flush, bizarre items made for King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The royal family greet crowds from the Buckingham Palace central balcony, as is custom. Seen here are members including Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Prince George of Wales, second among the page boys in red; King Charles III; Camilla, Queen Consort, and Page Of Honour, Freddy Parker Bowles.  

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images

A young boy arrives for the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen. High-profile performers entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests, including 10,000 members of the public.

Also read: King Charles III coronation: Luxury hotel group entices affluent Indian travellers with a royal experience in London

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sonam Kapoor on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England

King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speechImage: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

[From left] Catherine, Princess of Wales; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Queen Camilla; King Charles III; Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland, in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert. 

Also read: Beyond Coronation Quiche: London is serving up special delicacies for the crowning of Charles III

