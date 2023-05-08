King Charles III coronation highlights, from the royal ceremony to Sonam Kapoor's speech

King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach along the Mall en route to their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London, England.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla after being crowned during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Prince George of Wales, second among the page boys in red; King Charles III; Camilla, Queen Consort, and Page Of Honour, Freddy Parker Bowles.

Sonam Kapoor on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England

[From left] Catherine, Princess of Wales; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Queen Camilla; King Charles III; Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland, in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert.

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. Charles acceded to the throne in September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, who has just been crowned.The royal family greet crowds from the Buckingham Palace central balcony, as is custom. Seen here are members includingA young boy arrives for the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen. High-profile performers entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests, including 10,000 members of the public.