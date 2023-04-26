Beyond Coronation Quiche: London is serving up special delicacies for the crowning of Charles III





London will be celebrating the coronation of Charles III with culinary tributes to Elizabeth II and nods to the new King's favorite flavors. As such, one of the most popular offerings in the British capital, the legendary afternoon tea, has been tailored to the occasion.



The United Kingdom's future monarch expressed his environmental convictions through his official coronation dish by voluntarily choosing a spinach and broad bean based vegetarian recipe—although not a vegan one, since the Coronation Quiche contains milk and eggs. However, meat will still be on the menu of gastronomic festivities in Great Britain. Coronation Chicken, the official dish for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, was first introduced in 1953 and has since become a staple of the country's culinary repertoire.





Afternoon tea is served

At the Ritz London, the dish will be tailored to the service of canapés, as part of a coronation ball and dinner held in honor of King Charles III on May 6, priced at GB£1,250 per person (approx. US$1,560). And that's not the only nod to Elizabeth II on the menu, as lucky guests will devour the dish devised in 1977 for the Queen's Silver Jubilee, comprising Dover sole fish with mushrooms in a puff pastry case with a champagne cream sauce.Evidently, British restaurants are not lacking in tributes to the new monarch, either. Galvin at Windows, a restaurant located on the 28th floor of the London Hilton On Park Lane, is serving up its take on baked cheesy eggs, rumored to be the King’s favorite childhood dish, as part of a tasting menu served all week in the run-up to the coronation. This coronation celebration offers a truly royal experience, as the restaurant offers a prime view of Buckingham Palace.Starting this week, some of London's most famous afternoon tea haunts are adapting their offerings with menus celebrating the British monarchy. In the chic Mayfair district, Grosvenor House is a popular place for fans of the royal family. In 1937, this luxury hotel, part of the Marriott group, hosted the coronation ball of King George VI, Elizabeth II's father. Here, this national celebration is seen as an opportunity to honor all things British, with a range of sweet and savory treats based on British ingredients or recipes. Think scones with Devonshire clotted cream, but also an English sparkling wine granita. And if guests don't choose the King's favorite Darjeeling tea, they can raise a glass of Sussex sparkling wine. Meanwhile, the Covent Garden Hotel is serving a cocktail combining Darjeeling tea with the King's taste for whisky. This Royal Cocktail is made with Darjeeling infused whisky, Cointreau, lemon and English sparkling wine.A stone's throw from the Victoria underground station, the luxurious Ruben at the Palace has sought inspiration in the tastes of Charles III for a special menu, notably bringing mushrooms to its afternoon tea, in this case truffles. Indeed, the monarch's passion for picking them in the grounds of Balmoral Castle is no secret to any of His Majesty's subjects. Meanwhile, Coronation Chicken returns in a pie version at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane restaurant, The Lane. Apart from lobster or king crab, which are frequently featured on special menus for the event, chefs are also drawing on local products such as Welsh lamb, served in a scotch egg (a British specialty that wraps sausage meat and a hard-boiled egg in breadcrumbs), served as part of the afternoon tea concocted by the London luxury department store, Fortnum & Mason.