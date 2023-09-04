To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: New Delhi gearing up for G20 Summit

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 4, 2023 12:28:04 PM IST
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 02:04:23 PM IST

Photo of the day: New Delhi gearing up for G20 SummitPreparations for the G20 summit are in full swing near airport on September 3, 2023 in New Delhi, India. In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, the capital city is actively getting ready to host the event. The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for international grouping.
Image: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

