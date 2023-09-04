Photo of the day: New Delhi gearing up for G20 Summit

Preparations for the G20 summit are in full swing near airport on September 3, 2023 in New Delhi, India. In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, the capital city is actively getting ready to host the event. The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for international grouping.

Image: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

