Fomer US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley takes pictures with her supporters as she announces her run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina, US on February 15, 2023.

Image: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



