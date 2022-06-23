Photo of the day: No end to Afghan turmoils

People carry a dead body removed from the debris of a building after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Afghanistan at noon, killed at least 29 people, and injured 62 others in the Spera district of Khost province near Paktika province. According to an estimate, over 1000 people died while around 1500 were insured in Afghanistan on June 22, 2022. The district chief, Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi, said the quake had destroyed about 500 houses in different parts of the district, adding that they were trying to assist the affected families in Khost.

Image: Sardar Shafaq/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.