Women at work: Can we bridge the gender pay gap once and for all?





On Twitter, the @PayGapApp is a bot account that calls out gender income disparities in companies listed on the UK government’s gender pay gap service database. On June 20, when technology company Tech Mahindra put out a tweet about LGBTQ+ inclusion, the account quote-tweeted it saying, “In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 1.2 percent lower than men’s.”



Since 2017, the UK has mandated public disclosures of average gender gaps between men and women for companies with 250 or more employees. Disclosures made by other Indian tech companies present in the UK indicate that on a median hourly basis, female employees in Infosys earn 0.7 percent less than their male counterparts, while the pay gap is 7.5 percent in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and 9 percent in Wipro.





A tough climb

Equal pay for equal jobs







Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.