China's research and survey vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, arrives at Hambantota port on August 16, 2022.  The vessel entered Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port despite concerns from India and the US about its activities.

Image: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP

