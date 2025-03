Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) shakes hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025. RCB beat KKR by seven wickets.

Image: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP