  Photo of the day: One man's trash is another man's treasure

Photo of the day: One man's trash is another man's treasure

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 4, 2022 02:39:17 PM IST
Updated: Jun 4, 2022 02:52:02 PM IST

Photo of the day: One man's trash is another man's treasureGarbage recyclers protest in front of Coca-Cola's offices in demand for a recycling law that includes them and against funding for private recycling systems, in Buenos Aires, Argentina June 2, 2022.
Image: Agustin Marcarian/ Reuters

