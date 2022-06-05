  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Scorching Earth

Photo of the day: Scorching Earth

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 5, 2022 02:06:57 PM IST
Updated: Jun 5, 2022 02:08:34 PM IST

Photo of the day: Scorching EarthA man segregates plastic, polythene, and other reusable materials from waste collected by ragpickers as smoke billows during an ongoing fire at Bhlaswa landfill seen in the background in New Delhi on June 4, 2022.
Image: Prakash Singh /AFP via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: One man's trash is another man's treasure