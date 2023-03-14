Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Oscars: Indian women rising

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 14, 2023 02:14:52 PM IST
Updated: Mar 14, 2023 02:18:01 PM IST

Photo of the day: Oscars: Indian women risingDirector Kartiki Gonsalves (left) and producer Guneet Monga pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for "The Elephant Whisperers" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US The short film was inspired by the native wisdom of a mahout couple taking care of two abandoned elephant calves in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence".
Image:  Mike Blake / Reuters

