Photo of the Day: Oxygen Sewa

People with empty cylinders received free oxygen refills at a gurudwara, in Greater Kailash Part-1, on April 29, 2021 in New Delhi, India. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 3,86,452 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,498 deaths, which is the highest in the country so far. At present, there are 31,70,228 active cases in India. As Covid-19 cases continued to surge in India people are struggling to get hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, injections and medicines with the health infrastructure in the state almost stretched to its limit.