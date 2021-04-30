  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Oxygen Sewa

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 30, 2021 12:02:41 PM IST
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 12:11:02 PM IST

People with empty cylinders received free oxygen refills at a gurudwara, in Greater Kailash Part-1, on April 29, 2021 in New Delhi, India. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 3,86,452 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,498 deaths, which is the highest in the country so far. At present, there are 31,70,228 active cases in India. As Covid-19 cases continued to surge in India people are struggling to get hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, injections and medicines with the health infrastructure in the state almost stretched to its limit.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
'A perfect positive storm': Bonkers dollars for big tech
Are "menu costs" messing up your supply chain?