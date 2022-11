A spectator invades the pitch in a t-shirt that reads "Respect for Iranian woman" and waves an LGBT flag during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 28, 2022.

Image: Manan Vatsyayana / AFP





