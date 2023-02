Artist Avaz Mohammad, with his family members, prepares the traditional 'Gulaal Gota' colour balls which are made of lac and dry hygienic eco-friendly colour 'Abeer or Gulaal' ahead of the Holi Festival, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images



