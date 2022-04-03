Avani Prashanth of India plays her third shot on the second hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur in Augusta, Georgia on April 02, 2022. This 15 year old golfer from Bengaluru is the first Indian woman golfer to play a competitive round at the fabled Augusta, a 54-hole stroke play that features 72 of the top women amateurs from around the world.
