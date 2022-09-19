India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Shaken

Photo of the day: Shaken

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 19, 2022 12:20:15 PM IST
Updated: Sep 19, 2022 12:36:08 PM IST

Photo of the day: ShakenRescuers organising equipment outside the wreckage of a collapsed residential building after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, in Yuli, on September 18, 2022. The island has been struck by multiple earthquakes in the past 24 hours, causing buildings to collapse, trains to derail, and destruction of infrastructure.
Image: Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Eiffel Tower, Louvre, Versailles to turn off lights early in energy savings push