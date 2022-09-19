Photo of the day: Shaken

Rescuers organising equipment outside the wreckage of a collapsed residential building after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, in Yuli, on September 18, 2022. The island has been struck by multiple earthquakes in the past 24 hours, causing buildings to collapse, trains to derail, and destruction of infrastructure.

Image: Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images



