Laxmi Kumar places her three-year-old son Arvind inside a cradle at a temporary shelter for people evacuated from Kandla port before the arrival of the severe cyclone Biparjoy, in Gandhidham, in the western state of Gujarat, India on June 13, 2023.

Image: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters





