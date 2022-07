PV Sindhu celebrates match point against Wang Zhi Yi of China in their women's singles final match during the Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 17, 2022 in Singapore.

Image: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images





