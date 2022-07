India's Avisnash Mukund Sable leads heat 3 of the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, US on July 15, 2022. Sable has qualified for the finals.

Image: Brian Snyder/ Reuters





Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.