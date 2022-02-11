Students wearing facemasks and face-shields attend a class after the reopening of schools, closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19, at a government primary school in Hyderabad on February 11, 2022.

Image: Noah Seelam / AFP



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.