Photo Of The Day: The new normal

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 11, 2022 02:58:30 PM IST
Updated: Feb 11, 2022 03:15:48 PM IST

Students wearing facemasks and face-shields attend a class after the reopening of schools, closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19, at a government primary school in Hyderabad on February 11, 2022.
Image: Noah Seelam / AFP

