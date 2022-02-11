Nishant Chandra (left) and Siddharth Maheshwari help students become “industry ready”

Nishant Chandra, 29 Siddharth Maheshwari, 29

Co-founders, Newton School



Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari believe that it is because of the importance their parents placed on education that they were able to achieve what they have, despite coming from small towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively. And it is this belief that led them to focus on not just enabling students and professionals access academic courses but also making them industry ready, through their venture Newton School.





