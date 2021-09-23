Unacademy, Udaan, CRED dominate latest LinkedIn Top Startups India list

Unacademy ranks at the top of the list, followed by B2B e-commerce platform Udaan. Making up the top three is fintech company CRED, ranked at number 3The fourth edition of the ‘LinkedIn Top Startups List for India’ (2021) was released by the online professional network on September 22. The 2021 list comprises of 25 emerging companies where Indian professionals want to work. Amid the difficult times of the pandemic and the resulting economic strain, these startups have continued to grow, attract talent and investment, according to LinkedIn. The ranking has been put together based on LinkedIn data from July 2020 to June 2021 across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and attraction of top talent.
Only companies which were seven years old or younger, privately held, had at least 50 employees, and were headquartered in India were eligible to be on the list.
Among the 25 Indian startups
, most companies are from the Internet sector (8), followed by the e-learning sector (3). The list includes two companies each from the Defense & Space sector, and the Information Technology & Services sector. All other startups on the list represent various other sectors, marking their presence by being the only company on the list operating in that niche.
The top three startups are based out of Bengaluru, along with 60 percent startups on the list, making the city reinforce its reputation as the ‘Silicon Valley of India
’.
“The 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups list displays the dominance of consumer internet startups, and showcases how digital transformation is a critical growth lever for companies today. The companies on the list are also at the forefront of what’s next for employees—promoting greater flexibility, deeper engagement, and improved wellness offerings. The pandemic has shifted how we think about our careers and lives, and these companies are leading the way with employment opportunities and innovative plans for how we approach the future of work,” said Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.
The 25 companies on the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List for India in order of ranking are as follows:
1. Unacademy (E-learning)
2. Udaan (Internet)
3. CRED (Internet)
4. upGrad (E-learning)
5. Razorpay (Computer Software)
6. Meesho (Internet)
7. Skyroot Aerospace (Defense & Space)
8. boAt (Consumer Electronics)
9. Urban Company (Internet)
10. AgniKul Cosmos (Defense & Space)
11. ShareChat (Internet)
12. Pristyn Care (Hospital & Health Care)
13. Dunzo (Internet)
14. nurture.farm (Farming)
15. Schbang (Marketing & Advertising)
16. BluSmart (Automotive)
17. Cogno AI (Information Technology & Services)
18. NoBroker (Real Estate)
19. LIDO (E-learning)
20. Verloop.io (Internet Technology & Services)
21. Groww (Internet)
22. Ninjacart (Logistics & Supply Chain)
23. Trell (Internet)
24. FamPay (Financial Services)
25. Mobile Premier League (Sports)