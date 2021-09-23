Unacademy, Udaan, CRED dominate latest LinkedIn Top Startups India list

Unacademy ranks at the top of the list, followed by B2B e-commerce platform Udaan. Making up the top three is fintech company CRED, ranked at number 3





he fourth edition of the ‘LinkedIn Top Startups List for India’ (2021) was released by the online professional network on September 22. The 2021 list comprises of 25 emerging companies where Indian professionals want to work. Amid the difficult times of the pandemic and the resulting economic strain, these startups have continued to grow, attract talent and investment, according to LinkedIn. The ranking has been put together based on LinkedIn data from July 2020 to June 2021 across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and attraction of top talent.