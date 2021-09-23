Freshworks, Indian SaaS poster child, ends first day on a high after Nasdaq listing

Girish Mathrubootham, founder & CEO, Freshworks





reshworks became perhaps the first Indian-founder-led cloud software venture to publicly list in the US, on September 22, after a successful initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Shares of the company, which listed under the symbol FRSH, were 32 percent higher at $47.55 at the close of normal trading on the exchange. The shares rose to over $49 in after-hours trading.

The 11-year old company, led by Indian entrepreneur Girish Mathrubootham, who is also its CEO, is raising about $1 billion by selling 28.5 million shares plus a ‘shoe’ option of 2.85 million shares, totalling to about 10 percent of its stock, at $36 each. At the closing price of $47.55, Freshworks will be valued at $14.9 billion.

“It’s still sinking in, (the idea of) a public company’s CEO, but one of my colleagues told me ‘G you look ready’, and I feel I’m ready,” Mathrubootham told reporters in an online conference call after the listing.

With the IPO being a primary sale, Fresworks’s VC investors—including Accel and Sequoia Capital —wouldn’t be selling at the listing, but over time they could sell their shares or distribute shares back to their limited partners, CFO Tyler Sloat explained. “I think they are going to do well,” he pointed out.