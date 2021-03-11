Girish Mathrubootham's billion-dollar dream for Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks

For a fairly long time, Girish Mathrubootham resisted the move to America with a strong belief that world-class business software can be built from India. The founder and CEO of Freshworks had established a US presence fairly early, but product development at the company, which makes cloud software for customer engagement, still happens in India. And until mid-2019 Mathrubootham was running the show from Chennai, where most of the company’s staff are based.