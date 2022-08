Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty of India celebrate the victory in the Men's Doubles Quarter Finals match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan on day five of the BWF World Championships at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 26, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan.