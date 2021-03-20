Photo of the Day: Under the hammer

A glass bear animal is displayed during a photocall for "The Family Collection of Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma" at Sotheby's on March 19, 2021 in London, England. The daughter of Britain’s last Viceroy of India, Patricia Edwina Victoria Mountbatten, she was born in 1924 and was the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. She married John Knatchbull, 7th Lord Brabourne, who became an Academy-Award nominated film producer, behind titles such as A Passage to India, Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express. Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma inherited precious objects associated with her parents from their Art Deco home on Park Lane, in London. Over 350 lots from Patricia and her husband John’s eighteenth-century home Newhouse, will be offered for sale with estimates ranging from 80,000GBP - 100,000GBP.

Image: Chris Jackson/ Getty Images