Activists from Britain's main opposition Labour Party pose for a photograph dressed in chicken suits wearing masks of Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to encourage him to call a General Election, in central London, on March 15, 2024. On Thursday, Sunak ruled out calling the election on May 2 to coincide with local polls. He could wait until January 2025 to go to the country but has said his "working assumption" is the vote will be in the second half of the year.



Image: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP