Indian students wait for transport as refugees from many different countries—from Africa, the Middle East and India—mostly students of Ukrainian universities, arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing, fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. As Ukraine braces for a feared Russian invasion, its neighbours, EU members, are making preparations for a possible influx of hundreds of thousands or even millions of refugees fleeing military action.

Image: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.