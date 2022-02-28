  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Waiting to come home

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 28, 2022 02:58:22 PM IST
Updated: Feb 28, 2022 03:14:14 PM IST

Indian students wait for transport as refugees from many different countries—from Africa, the Middle East and India—mostly students of Ukrainian universities, arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing, fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. As Ukraine braces for a feared Russian invasion, its neighbours, EU members, are making preparations for a possible influx of hundreds of thousands or even millions of refugees fleeing military action.
Image: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP



