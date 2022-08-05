India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
  4. Photo of the day: Warning shots

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 5, 2022 01:11:28 PM IST
Updated: Aug 5, 2022 01:18:34 PM IST

Photo of the day: Warning shotsPeople walk in front of a large screen showing a news broadcast about China's military exercises encircling Taiwan, in Beijing on August 4, 2022. China's largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan kicked off on August 4, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Image: Noel Celis / AFP


