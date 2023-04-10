Photo of the day: With the elephant whisperers

This handout photograph taken on April 9, 2023, and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) caressing an elephant beside Bomman (2R) and Bellie who starred in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers in Nilgiri Theppakadu Elephant camp during his visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, in Karnataka state.

Image: AFP Photo /Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB)

