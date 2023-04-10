Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: With the elephant whisperers

Photo of the day: With the elephant whisperers

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 10, 2023 01:21:22 PM IST
Updated: Apr 10, 2023 01:35:56 PM IST

Photo of the day: With the elephant whisperersThis handout photograph taken on April 9, 2023, and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) caressing an elephant beside Bomman (2R) and Bellie who starred in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers in Nilgiri Theppakadu Elephant camp during his visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, in Karnataka state.
Image: AFP Photo /Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB)

