Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from women's motorcycle team 'Sema Bhawani' ride their Royal Enfield motorcycles during the BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya expedition-Empowerment Ride at India Gate in New Delhi on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.