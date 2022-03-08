  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Mar 8, 2022 01:11:06 PM IST
Updated: Mar 8, 2022 01:24:19 PM IST

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from women's motorcycle team 'Sema Bhawani' ride their Royal Enfield motorcycles during the BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya expedition-Empowerment Ride at India Gate in New Delhi on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Image: Money Sharma / AFP

