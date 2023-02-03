 From Budget 2023 coverage to introducing Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2023, here are our most read stories of the week

Discover

A higher government capex allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore, sops for small businesses through a Rs 9,000 crore corpus for a revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme, revamping income tax slabs for individuals and maintaining fiscal deficit prudence, Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2023 proposals are seen as growth oriented measures. Prioritising expenditure before the general elections of 2024 was expected. Forbes India has prepared a Budget 2023 special to understand the impact of these proposals on various sectors. You can check out all the articles and podcasts in one place.Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni have always written outstanding success stories and this year is no different. In its 10th edition, Forbes India 30 Under 30 has once again features young dreamers who are only getting started. From 21-year-old Udit Singhal of Glass2Sand, to Siva Teja Kakileti of Niramai, to the cofounders of Genrobotics, to Commonwealth Games gold medal winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Class of 2023 is filled with young achievers who are already changing the world. This compilation of young achievers reminds us that the free spirit is alive and kicking, we just need to encourage them.Khan sir started his YouTube channel in April 2020 as the pandemic pushed everyone to embrace the virtual-first reality. At 20 million subscribers now, he has become a teaching sensation on the video-sharing app. He is not an anomaly. 'Vivek Sir' of Exampur; ‘VT Sir’ of StudyBharat fame; ‘Rohit Sir’ of Scoreplus; and ‘Ashu Sir’ of Science and Fun, all run hugely popular YouTube channels with millions of subscribers. According to their pupils, these teachers are leading a revolution to provide quality education at low rates to all. Can their popularity evolve their institutions into an edtech business?Middle-class Indian GenX, Millennials, 90s kids, anyone who is not Gen Z or Alpha, can recite fond memories if the words ‘Bajaj Chetak’ are uttered in their vicinity—the 10-year wait; marquee dowry item; and the unique graffiti on 'stepney' covers. From 1972 to 2005, Bajaj Chetak was a family vehicle, the country’s best offering for commuting for the middle class. In October 2019, Chetak was relaunched as an electric two-wheeler. The second innings of the brand will have to resonate with younger consumers to stand out in the crowded electric two-wheeler market.Anjani Bansal, partner and India country head at Global Brain, talks about why certain opportunities in small-town India are ripe for startups to grab while creating disruptive innovations. He also talks about why the time is also right for Global Brain to step up its operations in India. Bansal is looking to go beyond the "outbound" investments that the Japanese firm has largely relied on so far, and talks about his own "meandering" journey starting from a chance encounter with a book on Rwanda and the path that it set him on.From the Bookshelves of Forbes India is back after a short New Year break, and is happy to present its first-ever fiction author on the podcast. Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize 2022 for his novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ barely three months ago. In the new episode, he speaks about using ghosts, ghouls and horror to craft a whodunit in the backdrop of the raging civil war in 1990. He delves into Sri Lanka, the country, how its people use humour to convey pain and trauma; why his next book is on the “absurdities of the corporate world”; and his post Booker-prize writers’ block; and what his win means to writers and the publishing business for his country.There is nothing wrong with going for the tried and tested when it comes to comfort and luxury. Audi Q5 is one such machine. The facelift offers redesigned headlamps, redesigned tail lamps, a new grille, a cabin upgrade and a whole lot of new kit updates. But it is still true to the Q5 essence that loyalists and purists know and love. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, let's find out how the new details make Audi Q5 a premium machine